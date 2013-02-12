13 Colleges That Have Produced Some Of The World's Best Hedge Fund Managers

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider
You don’t have to graduate from an Ivy League university with a degree in finance or economics to become one of the world’s best hedge fund managers.While a bunch of the top fund managers did just that, not everyone follows that path.
We’ve included a roundup of the schools that have produced some of the world’s most successful hedge fund managers. Some of them might surprise you.
Undergrad Hedge Fund Alum(s): Tiger Global's Chase Coleman (Spanish/economics)
Location: Williamstown, Massachusetts
National Ranking(s): The private liberal arts college ranked No. 2 in Forbes and No. 1 in U.S. News' liberal arts college rankings. Business Insider ranked the school No. 27.
Fun Fact(s): Coleman, who crushed it during a volatile 2011 and again in 2012, played on the lacrosse team. His grandfather also went to Williams.
Hedge Fund Alum(s): Moore Capital's Louis Bacon (American literature)
Location: Middlebury, Vermont
National Ranking(s): The liberal arts school was ranked No. 42 by Forbes, No. 4 in US News' list of liberal arts colleges and No. 42 by Business Insider.
Fun Fact(s): While at Middlebury, Bacon, a now big time conservationist and environmentalist, really developed his love of the great outdoors spending time hunting and skiing as an undergrad.
Undergrad Hedge Fund Alum(s): Co-founder of Highbridge Capital/founder of Talpion Fund Management Henry Swieca (economics and French) and co-founder of Highbridge Capital Glenn Dubin (economics)
Location: Stony Brook, New York
National Ranking(s): The school was ranked No. 230 in Forbes and No. 92 in US News' National Universities Rankings.
Fun Fact(s): Dubin, who was the first in his family to go to college, captained the football team as a running back and linebacker.
Hedge Fund Alum(s): Lone Pine Capital's Stephen Mandel Jr. (government)
Location: Hanover, New Hampshire
National Ranking(s): Dartmouth was ranked No. 8 on Business Insider's list, No. 34 in Forbes and No. 10 in US News' National Universities Rankings.
Fun Fact(s): Mandel, who is a 'Tiger Cub', was a member of Psi Upsilon fraternity and he played varsity squash. His fund, Lone Pine, derives its name from a famous Dartmouth pine tree that survived being struck by lightning.
Undergrad Hedge Fund Alum(s): Tiger Management's Julian Robertson (B.S. in business administration)
Grad School Hedge Fund Alum(s): Maverick Capital's Lee Ainslie (MBA)
Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
National Ranking(s): UNC ranked No. 47 in Forbes, No. 30 in US News' National Universities Rankings and No. 26 in Business Insider's ranking.
Fun Fact(s): Robertson was a brother in the Zeta Psi fraternity. He was also inducted into Order of Gimghoul -- a secret society for male students that holds its meetings in a castle-like building.
Undergrad Hedge Fund Alum(s): Paul Tudor Jones (economics), Maverick Capital's Lee Ainslie III (systems engineering) and QIM's Jaffray Woodriff.
Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
National Ranking(s): UVA was ranked No. 36 in Forbes, No. 24 in US News' National Universities Rankings and No. 22 in Business Insider's list.
Fun Fact(s): PTJ was a welterweight boxing champion at UVA. He donated $35 million for the construction of the John Paul Jones Arena, which is named after his father and opened in 2006.
Ainslie, who is a 'Tiger Cub', was a Westmoreland Davis Scholar and Thomas Pinckney Bryan Jr. Scholar.
PTJ and Ainslie were both brothers in Sigma Alpha Epsilon, according to a source.
Hedge Fund Alum(s): David Einhorn (summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, BA in government) and Seth Klarman (economics, Phi Beta Kappa)
Location: Ithaca, New York
National Ranking(s): The Ivy League was No. 10 on Business Insider's list, No. 51 at Forbes and No. 15 in US News' National Universities Rankings.
Fun Fact(s): Einhorn was a brother in Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Seth Klarman was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity.
Hedge Fund Alum(s): Tom Steyer, ESL Investments' Eddie Lampert and Kynikos Associates' Jim Chanos (economics)
Location: New Haven, Connecticut
National Ranking(s): The Ivy League was No. 5 spot in Forbes, No. 3 in US News' National Universities Rankings and No. 4 in Business Insider's list.
Fun Fact(s): Chanos, the famed short-seller, lectures at Yale School of Management.
Undergrad Hedge Fund Alum(s): Third Point's Dan Loeb (economics)
Grad School Hedge Fund Alum(s): Moore Capital's Louis Bacon (MBA), Omega Advisors' Leon Cooperman (MBA) and Talpion Fund Management's Henry Swieca (MBA)
Location: New York City
National Ranking(s): The Ivy League was No. 7 on Business Insider's ranking, No. 8 in Forbes and No. 4 in US News' National Universities Rankings.
Fun Fact(s): Loeb, who spent two years at UC Berkeley, transferred to Columbia. He made $120K in investing by the time of his senior year, but lost it all on a terrible investment, according to Bloomberg Markets.
Undergrad Hedge Fund Alum(s): Millennium Management's Israel 'Izzy' Englander (finance) and John Paulson (summa cum laude, finance)
Grad School Hedge Fund Alum(s): Perry Capital's Richard Perry
Location: New York City
National Ranking(s): NYU was ranked No. 97 in Forbes, No. 32 in US News' National Universities Rankings and No. 26 in Business Insider's list.
Fun Fact(s): Paulson earned straight As at NYU.
Undergrad Hedge Fund Alum(s): Renaissance Technologies founder James Simons (mathematics)
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
National Ranking(s): MIT was ranked No. 1 on Business Insider's list. The school was No. 11 in Forbes and the No. 5 in US News' National Universities Rankings.
Fun Fact(s): The legendary quant later taught maths at MIT and Harvard.
Undergrad Hedge Fund Alum(s): York Capital's James Dinan, Och-Ziff Capital's Daniel Och (economics), SAC Capital's Steve Cohen (economics), Glenview's Larry Robbins and Perry Capital's Richard Perry.
Grad School Hedge Fund Alum(s): JANA Partners' Barry Rosenstein (MBA)
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
National Ranking(s): The Ivy League came in No. 17 in Forbes, No. 8 in US News' National Universities Rankings and No. 9 in Business Insider's ranking.
Fun Fact(s): Richard Perry was cut off financially while he was an undergrad. To earn money, he worked at a movie theatre as an usher.
Cohen was a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. He used to trade stocks between classes and beat all his college buddies at poker.
Undergrad Hedge Fund Alum(s): Pershing Square's Bill Ackman (magna cum laude), Citadel's Ken Griffin, Caxton Associates' Bruce Kovner and Harbinger's Phil Falcone.
Grad School Hedge Fund Alum(s): York Capital's James Dinan (MBA), Bridgewater's Ray Dalio (MBA), John Paulson (MBA), Seth Klarman (MBA), Stephen Mandel (MBA), Paul Singer (Law School) and Andrew Feldstein (Law School)
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
National Ranking(s): The Ivy League was ranked No. 3 on Business Insider's list, No. 6 in Forbes and No. 1 in US News' National Universities Rankings.
Fun Fact(s): Ackman said he found Harvard to be a 'pretty WASPy place' and that's why he joined the crew team to meet other Jewish kids. Falcone played varsity hockey for Harvard.
