Top-notch colleges in the US are dropping a major admissions requirement

Conversations about SAT and ACT scores are ubiquitous for high school students applying to college. Increasingly, however, colleges and universities have begun to eschew mandatory standardised test scores as requirements for their application process.

On Monday, George Washington University became the latest school to drop the requirement for incoming freshmen, the Washington Post reported.

That makes GWU — with 10,000 undergraduates and 25,000 total students — the largest private university in the top 100 best ranked schools to forego rigid testing requirements in favour of a more holistic application review process.

The National Center for Fair and Open Testing tracks the schools with open testing policies and has compiled a list of over 800 schools that do not use SAT or ACT scores for admitting substantial numbers of students into bachelor degree programs.

Some of the most well-regarded schools on their list include:

American University

Bates College

Bowdoin College

Bryn Mawr

Colby College

Hamilton College

Middlebury College

New York University

Smith College

Wake Forest University

Wesleyan University

