It's No Longer 'Anything Goes' For CollegeHumor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video CollegeHumor is famous for its over-the-top, hilarious sketches and pranks that some may feel cross the line. But co-founder Ricky Van Veen says the company has toned down its content as it has evolved from a college room project to a legitimate venture. Watch the excerpt from our Ignition conference. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis and Justin Gmoser. Follow Us On YouTube >

