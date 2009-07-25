CollegeHumor Launching New Video Venture

Barry Diller’s CollegeHumor dudes are going to be doing more Web video via a new venture, paidContent reports.

IAC (IACI) chief Diller announced the venture at a conference this morning, but didn’t offer many details. The venture includes hiring Dave Noll from video production company Citylights Media, according to paidContent.

When reached for comment via email, CollegeHumor cofounder Ricky Van Veen said “Details next week……… :-).”

CollegeHumor already does plenty of amusing original Web video and had a TV show on Viacom’s MTV earlier this year.

