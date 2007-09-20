CollegeHumor (IACI) Signs With UTA For TV, Film Projects

Lad mag site CollegeHumor, a division of IAC (IACI), has signed on with United Talent Agency for TV and film projects. CollegeHumor is currently working with MTV Films as part of a deal with Paramount; Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky from NBC’s The Office are writing the script. Full release after jump.



COLLEGEHUMOR.COM SIGNS WITH UNITED TALENT AGENCY

New York, NY -CollegeHumor.com, the definitive source for irreverent student humour and co-ed pop culture today announced they have signed with leading Hollywood talent and literary agency UTA to represent CollegeHumor for television and film projects.

Attracting over 6 million monthly unique users and generating more than 200 million monthly page views, CollegeHumor.com is the web’s leading comedy site. It delivers comedic content, including original and user-submitted videos, pictures, articles and jokes to its core audience of young adults including college students and recent graduates.

CollegeHumor is currently working with MTV Films as part of a feature film development deal with Paramount. Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky from NBC’s “The Office” are penning the script.

