CollegeHumor Guys' Secret Success: T-Shirts

CollegeHumor cofounders Josh Abramson and Ricky Van Veen are media moguls with a Web site, an upcoming MTV show and monthly chats with boss Barry Diller. They also have a thriving business that doesn’t have much to do with any of that: BustedTees, their novelty t-shirt company.



How successful is BustedTees? At the moment, more so than anything else the boys are doing: We hear the company is generating an operating profit “well above” $1 million, on revenues of close to $7 million. How do they do that?

Selling some 30,000 shirts a month at about $18 a piece is a good start. And doing it with next-to-no staff helps, too. Up until recently, Busted Tees was a three-person operation, but now it’s swelling — to six.

Yet BustedTees has always been and will remain a sidelight for the company. The boys started selling the shirts primarily as a way to fill empty ad space on CollegeHumor, and while they’re happy to take the cash the business throws off, it’s not what they’re focused on.

So what is that? Making more media, we gather. Last week, Josh Abramson told us that he and Ricky “might start a few new sites [and/or] we might be making a few small acquisitons,” but wouldn’t elaborate.

