CollegeHumor Grownup Mo Koyfman Leaves (IACI)

Moshe Koyfman, a longtime IAC (IACI) vet brought in last summer to help the young folks at CollegeHumor and their Connected Ventures unit, quit this month. We gather that this was Mo’s decision, and not one of the pre-IAC break-up shuffles we’ve seen a lot of recently.



“I think he’s just been looking for something a little bit more entrepreneurial. He was pretty upfront about that,” says Connected Ventures president Josh Abramson. Josh and CV co-founder Ricky Van Veen don’t have a replacement for Mo’s vacated COO position, though IAC programming COO Nick Lehman and others are pitching in temporarily.

Will they need another grownup? Depends, says Josh: “We might start a few new sites, we might be making a few small acquisitons, and depending on how that turns out, we’ll make some decisions about staffing.”

