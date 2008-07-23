CollegeHumor Finally Graduates To MTV

Took a while, but it’s a done deal: IAC’s CollegeHumor/Connected Ventures dudes finally have an MTV show. Or at least a six-episode commitment for this fall, according to MediaPost. Sadly, the report doesn’t have any other details, and CollegeHumor’s Ricky Van Veen* wouldn’t cough any up, either.



So while our assumption is that, as previously reported, the show will be based around the exploits of CollegeHumor’s Jake and Amir, we can’t confirm that. We can show you a clip of the guys playing with Julia Allison, however.



See more funny videos and funny pictures at CollegeHumor.*Ricky informs us he’d like to be referred to as “CollegeHumor’s notoriously handsome Ricky Van Veen”. Done.

