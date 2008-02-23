CollegeHumor Dudes On Joost Today, MTV Soon (IACI)

More eyeballs are on the way for IAC/Connected Ventures’ CollegeHumor guys, via two deals.



As Valleywag reported yesterday, the company is working on a TV show with Viacom’s MTV. Most important: CollegeHumor will have some rights to distribute the show online.

And starting today, the guys have their own channel on Joost, the Web TV service. A fine move for both parties — CollegeHumor gets broader distribution, Joost gets more content that could appeal to its demographic. But even the clever Jake and Amir won’t save Joost — it’s a dud.

See Also:

Oh, How the Mighty Have Fallen: Joost Edition

College humour Dude Buys $2 Million Apartment, Talks About It

Working For Barry Diller Is Awesome

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.