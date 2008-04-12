CollegeHumor Dudes Move Offline, Onto Dorm Walls

The newest line extension from IAC’s CollegeHumor/Connected Ventures crew: Posters.



This one’s pretty self-explanatory: In addition to CollegeHumor and Vimeo, Josh Abramson and Ricky Van Veen run BustedTees, a mail order t-shirt business which makes much more money than either of the other two ventures. So slapping the same images from the t-shirts on $9 posters makes plenty of sense.

That said, we haven’t been in a dorm room for a long time. Kids these days still use posters, right?

