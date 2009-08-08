CollegeHumor Dudes Get Another MTV Show

IAC’s (IACI) CollegeHumor just landed a second series on Viacom’s (VIA) MTV.

It’s called “Pranked,” airing Thursday nights at 10:30 p.m., starring Streeter Seidell and the very amusing Amir Blumenfeld. First episode airs Aug. 27.

Seidell says they’ve shot three episodes so far and have another three to five to go. He also says the company does “not know the fate” of its first series, “The CollegeHumor Show.”

The move comes as CollegeHumor cofounder Ricky Van Veen leaves to start a new production company within IAC.

Here’s MTV’s release:

The new show for the Thursday night block is Pranked, a 30-minute program that showcases the best pranks ever caught on camera and posted online. Known for their seven part Prank War, which has received over 5 million views online, hosts, CollegeHumor.com’s Streeter Seidell & Amir Blumenfeld, provide commentary during each episode. The internet celebrities bring their humour to television as viewers watch homemade pranks that are engineered, executed and filmed by kids and normal everyday people, with no help from producers, professional editors or cameramen. When it comes to silly humour, MTV curates the best online pranks and couples it with the best comedic commentary.

Here’s a couple of the videos that were the basis for the show:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.