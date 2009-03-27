CollegeHumor Acquires A Sports Satire Site

IAC (IACI) CEO Barry Diller had said he saw the recession as a chance to make acquisitions on the cheap, and here we go: IAC property CollegeHumor has picked up sports humour site SportsPickle for an undisclosed amount, paidContent reports.



SportsPickle reminds us of a sports-oriented version of the Onion, running jokey stories like “South Bracket Secedes from Tournament.“

Should be a good fit for CollegeHumor — both sites target the same demographic, and SportsPickle’s content might shine a little brighter once it moves to a site with a better layout.

