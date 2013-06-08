The Massive Difference In Unemployment Between Those Who Do And Don't Have A College Degree

One of our favourite charts to look at from the latest jobs report: The massive difference in the unemployment rate between those who do and don’t have a college degree.



The blue line is the unemployment rate for those with a Bachelor’s Degree or higher. Red line is high school graduates who didn’t graduate from college

While the gap is massive, it is true that the rate for the high school graduates has come down significantly.

