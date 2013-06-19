In China, The Difference In Unemployment And Wages Between Those Who Do And Don't Have College Degrees Is Massive

In the U.S., it’s no secret that the unemployment rate for college grads is lower than that of those without college degrees.



The same goes for China.

Standard Chartered’s Stephen Green presents them in his research note to clients.

“Southwestern University‟s survey last year of employment by education suggests that graduates have one of the lowest unemployment rates and highest wage levels (Figures 10 and 11), even if it takes some time for them to find work,” notes Green.

Here’s a break down of unemployment rates by education in China:

Standard CharteredAnd here are wages:

Standard Chartered

