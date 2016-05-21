A college runner with a torn Achilles walked 300 meters and stepped over hurdles just to get a point for her team

During the Big Sky Conference outdoor track and field championships, Idaho State’s Shelby Erdahl suffered an unfortunate injury at the worst possible time.

Early into the 400-meter hurdles, Erdahl suffered a torn Achilles, a brutal injury that ends about any athlete’s season.

Not Erdalh, however. She got back up and continued the race, walking the track, then stepping over the hurdles in what became an emotional moment.

Here’s a clip of her inspiring finish:



Others runners also greeted her at the finish line.



After the race, Erdahl said, “Ideally, I was trying to score more than one point and place higher up. But I just started running the race, and I jumped over the second hurdle and when I landed, I just fell on the track. I didn’t really know what was going on. And I got back up and couldn’t move my foot, and it was numb and hurting.

“I never really thought about quitting, just because I’ve worked so hard to get to that point, and I just felt like if I didn’t finish, I’d let not only myself down, but my teammates who were cheering me on and my coaches. So, I just kind of started running.”

Ultimately, Idaho State finished 10th in the finals and lost by several points, meaning the one point Erdahl gave to her team didn’t matter much.

Still, it was an inspiring moment and a testament to her toughness. Watch the entire event below:

