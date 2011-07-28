College Students Would Rather Give Up Sex Than Lug Another Textbook Around Ever Again

Photo: Flickr/Andrew Feinberg

Many college students would go to great lengths to avoid carrying textbooks, with some even willing to give up sex and dating for a year, according to a new survey.Education software company Kno found that students would make surprising sacrifices to get out of lugging around heavy textbooks. In fact, 34 per cent would prefer to stay in every Saturday night for a semester, and half of the respondents said they would eat boxed macaroni and cheese for a month rather than carry textbooks every day of school for a semester.



Even more surprising, 1 in 4 college students said they would give up sex for an entire year to not carry around textbooks. About 20 per cent said they would give up dating for the same period as well.

Also making the list is taking 8 a.m. classes every day (34 per cent) and having parents visit every other weekend for a year (28 per cent).

About a quarter of students noted that they carry about 20 pounds or more of books on a typical day.

That said, it’s no surprise that 71 per cent said they would use digital textbooks through apps on tablets, laptops and netbooks. If students could access textbooks from anywhere without having to carry them around, about 62 per cent said they would study more often and 54 per cent insisted they would study more efficiently.

Most students also noted that they don’t think their professors are doing enough to integrate technology, such as with online tutorials or digital textbooks, into the learning experience.

However, 44 per cent believe that college professors will no longer require students to carry physical textbooks in the next five years.

