COLLEGE STUDENTS: We Want Photos And Stories From Your Awesome Summer Adventures

Courtesy of Jaclyn Bouchard Jaclyn Bouchard sent us her story about her semester at sea.

Are you doing something incredible this summer? Maybe you’re volunteering in a far away place, studying at a school abroad, or spending your 3 months off travelling the world.

We want to hear about it for Business Insider’s education section.

We’re looking for great stories about the interesting and unique stuff you’re doing this summer. For inspiration, check out these photos of what it’s like to do a semester at sea, and an ex-banker’s sabbatical trip around Asia.

If you think your summer plans fit what we’re looking for please document it and take lots of photos. Then shoot us an email at [email protected] Give us a brief summary of your experience and attach a photo or two. If we’re interested in hearing more, we’ll follow up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.