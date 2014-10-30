College Students Around The World Are Carrying Mattresses Today To Support Sexual Assault Survivors

Andrew Burton/Getty Images Columbia University student Emma Sulkowicz gets some help carrying her mattress around campus last month.

Inspired by Columbia University student Emma Sulkowicz’ performance art senior thesis, college students and activists are carrying mattresses today to show their support for sexual assault survivors in a #carrythatweight Day of Action.

For Sulkowicz’ senior thesis — titled “Carry That Weight” — the Columbia student has spent the last two months carrying a dorm mattress around campus. She says she’ll continue to do so until the male student whom she alleges raped her leaves Columbia, either by university action or his own volition. Now, students at college campuses around the country — and the world — have taken up her project and are carrying their own mattresses to support her and other survivors of sexual assault.

As Sulkowicz wrote in a recent Columbia Spectator op-ed, “mattresses are heavy and unwieldy. We can only get through this day if we collaborate and help each other carry this weight.”

Many of the students who are participating in the #carrythatweight Day of Action are posting pictures of themselves to social media:

I support survivors of sexual and domestic violence and am helping to #carrythatweight #conncollcarries pic.twitter.com/DaRa056eT2

— Bettina Weiss (@bweiss22) October 29, 2014

My Carleton students are participating in #carrythatweight today to show support for survivors http://t.co/eyRuTRav4L pic.twitter.com/WUCqLfiemp

— Laura Anne Haave (@lahaave) October 29, 2014

#carrythatweight Here’s us Carrying that Weight today, in solidarity with all survivors, in Bangor, Wales. pic.twitter.com/8OB4wTFK2U

— Susanne Intriligator (@SIntriligator) October 29, 2014

Solidarity from students at Central European University in Budapest! #carrythatweight pic.twitter.com/xmkzTgUlIM

— Carry That Weight (@CarryTogether) October 29, 2014

