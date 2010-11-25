College Student Just Won A Manhattan Apartment And New Car From HGTV

College senior Adam Venckauskas scored the ultimate graduation present and it’s not even second semester. HGTV announced Venckauskas as the winner of their Urban Oasis giveaway Saturday night and he was speechless.



All this 21-year-old college kid had to do to win the sweepstakes was fill out an entry form online. Luckily he just made the cut; people 21 or older, who are legal residents of the US, and don’t work for HGTV could enter.

The apartment is in the financial district of Manhattan at the recently built W Hotel. It comes fully furnished and decorated by HGTV designer Vern Yip.

This is the first time HGTV has done a sweepstakes this large other than the yearly Dream Home. Each year, HGTV builds a “Dream Home,” and choses one lucky winner. In 2010, a New Orleans resident who lost her home to Hurricane Katrina won the Dream Home. The Urban Oasis sweepstakes was a separate contest and the first time HGTV has given away property in a city rather than a rural area.

