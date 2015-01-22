College Student Allegedly Sets Female Classmate On Fire Then Snapchats A Video Of It To Friends

An NYU student allegedly set his classmate on fire and then proceeded to capture the aftermath on Snapchat and send a video to his friends, The New York Daily News reports.

The incident took place at the end of August 2014, and now 20-year-old Jaime Castano is charged with first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

He’s being held on $US50,000 bond.

He was expelled from NYU back in September after the victim of the assault reported him to school officials.

NYMag reports,

The attack took place on the night of August 23, as the unnamed female victim slept in Castano’s dorm room. Castano told the police that he used his cell phone to videotape the young woman “asleep in his bed with flames on her clothing while [he] sang, then showed her waking up and trying to put out the flames,” which left her with “painful burns and scarring on her torso.” She reportedly didn’t understand what had happened until the next day, when she saw the recording on Snapchat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.