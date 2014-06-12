14 Secret Discounts You Can Get With A Student ID

Between tuition, textbooks, food and partying, it’s tough for college students to set aside money for shopping.
That’s why a number of retailers, including J. Crew, Topshop, and Anne Taylor, offer a variety of student discounts.
Most retailers only offer discounts to students who can present a valid ID in stores, but others, like Club Monaco, slash prices for online purchases as well, as long as students have a valid email address with a “.edu” domain.
Not all the student discounts are advertised on the retailers’ websites, so we called the companies to confirm.
Here’s a list of some of the top discounts for students.
Apparel
- Ann Taylor: 15% off in-store and online purchases.
- Banana Republic: 15% off in-store purchases for teachers and students.
- Charlotte Russe: 10% off at participating locations.
- Club Monaco: 20% off purchases in stores and online for anyone with a valid “.edu” email address.
- Eastern Mountain Sports: College students are eligible for 20% off all full-price Eastern Mountain Sports brand items and 15% off all full-price national brand items with valid student ID presented at the register.
- Eddie Bauer: 10% off on one regular priced in-store purchase.
- J. Crew: 15% off all regular-priced items for teachers and college students.
- Madewell: 15% off off all regular-priced items for teachers and college students.
- The Limited: 15% off in-store purchases.
- Topshop: 10% off in-store purchases.
Tech
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.