This college student built a $20,000 tiny home instead of living in a dorm

On top of soaring tuition, colleges and universities often require students to pay huge sums of money to live in their dorms. Instead of living in a dorm, Joel Weber, a design student at University of Texas at Austin, decided to build his own house. He plans to graduate debt-free.
Produced by Gene Kim. Original reporting by Melia Robinson. Photo courtesy of Joel Weber, Miranda Chiechi.
Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.