US

This college student built a $20,000 tiny home instead of living in a dorm

Gene Kim, Melia Robinson

On top of soaring tuition, colleges and universities often require students to pay huge sums of money to live in their dorms. Instead of living in a dorm, Joel Weber, a design student at University of Texas at Austin, decided to build his own house. He plans to graduate debt-free.

Produced by Gene KimOriginal reporting by Melia RobinsonPhoto courtesy of Joel Weber, Miranda Chiechi.

