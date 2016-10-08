A college student went backpacking through India with his 69-year-old grandma

Courtesy Jake Pitts Jake Pitts with his grandma, Barbara.

Jake Pitts of Globe-Trotting Jake has been to nearly 20 countries on six continents, but his trip to India made a globe-trotter out of his 69-year-old grandmother, Barbara.

The London native and university student had already planned the trip when his grandma told him that she’d always wanted to see the Taj Mahal.

He asked if she wanted to come, and the rest is history.

