A college student went backpacking through India with his 69-year-old grandma

Jake Pitts of Globe-Trotting Jake has been to nearly 20 countries on six continents, but his trip to India made a globe-trotter out of his 69-year-old grandmother, Barbara.
The London native and university student had already planned the trip when his grandma told him that she’d always wanted to see the Taj Mahal.
He asked if she wanted to come, and the rest is history.
Pitts had already booked his trip to India when his grandmother, Barbara, told him that seeing the Taj Mahal was on her bucket list.
'I sat with my grandma one day, my grandpa had passed away six or seven months before, and we just started talking about bucket lists and what we wanted to do,' he said.
After waiting for her bag at the luggage carousel for almost an hour, she realised it had been there the whole time -- she'd just forgotten what it looked like.
Pitts was worried about his grandma climbing steep temple stairs, but it was him who fell and cut open his toe on the first day.
'I jumped off, and then I was in the water at the bottom and I turned 'round and she was midair, jumping off this rock,' he laughed. 'I was like, 'What the hell?''
'Seeing the Taj Mahal was really cool,' he said. 'She was really excited to see that.'
Pitts said he's always been close with his grandma, but their three-week trip brought them even closer.
'We've got lots of memories to look back on, and she loves to talk about it and tell all her friends about it.'
He's back in university in his native London, but the last time he visited her, he noticed that her sense of adventure was still going strong.
'She seemed a lot more -- I don't know how to explain it -- like she could get out there and do stuff,' he said. 'It was nice.'
