Woman Shot In The Lungs In College Station Was There Helping Her Daughter Move

One of the people injured during Monday’s shooting in College Station, Texas, was a mum helping her daughter through one of life’s major milestones.Barbara Holdsworth was helping her daughter move back in to college the day Thomas Caffall opened fire on a constable trying to serve an eviction notice, ABC 13 reported Tuesday.



Caffall killed Constable Brian Bachmann as well as civilian Chris Northcliff. Caffall also died during the shootout.

College Station is home to Texas A&M University.

Holdsworth was sitting in her car about 100 yards away from Caffall at the time of the shooting, KHOU 11 News reported Tuesday. She was shot by three bullets, one of which hit her in the chest.

Holdsworth suffered gunshot wounds to her lungs. She underwent surgery and as of Tuesday was hospitalized in serious condition, KXAN reported.

“She has a beautiful spirit and we know that she’s a fighter,” Holdsworth’s friend Kitty Vann told KHOU 11.

Friends of Holdsworth have created a website where those concerned can learn updates about her conditions and donate money to help pay her medical expenses.

