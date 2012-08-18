A Civilian Shot At The College Station Gunman Who Opened Fire On A Police Officer

College Station suspect Thomas Cafall

Police in College Station, Texas have released new details about Monday’s shooting that left one officer dead, revealing the suspect fired more than 65 rounds of ammunition at officers before finally being subdued.Authorities also revealed an unnamed civilian in the area fired five to six rounds from a handgun at the suspect.



Monday afternoon Thomas Caffall opened fire on police attempting to serve him with an eviction notice. Caffall killed one police officer before being killed by law enforcement.

The College Station Police Department has released a detailed timeline of Monday’s events.

Here are the highlights:

12:11 p.m. — After Caffall shot Constable Brian Bachmann he approached the fallen officer and removed his duty weapon from his gunbelt. Around this time, a civilian began firing at the gunman.

12:35 p.m. — Caffall was shot by police.

Between 12:14 p.m. and 12:35 p.m. — Caffall shot at officers from his front porch before retreating into his house.

Police also revealed they recovered four weapons from Caffall’s house including a semi-automatic sniper rifle and an assault rifle.

The department said it’s still investigating how many rounds police fired at the suspect.

