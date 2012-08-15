Lawyer For Texas Shooter's Family: 'The Kid I Knew Wouldn't Have Done What He Did'

Thomas Caffall

Photo: Thomas Caffall/Facebook

The man who killed a law enforcement officer and a bystander near Texas A&M University on Monday has changed dramatically since he was a little boy, his family’s lawyer told Business Insider.Lawyer Tyler M. Moore told Business Insider he knew gunman Thomas Caffall since he was a child, and that the horrific events Monday afternoon were just

“not him.” Caffall, who was also killed Monday, obviously had a mental illness, Moore said.



“Mentally healthy people don’t do that, do they?” Moore said, referring to the shootout.

Caffall fired at officers when they were serving him with an eviction notice around noon Monday, causing panic at the nearby university.

