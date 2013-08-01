These Are The Hottest Startups On College Campuses Right Now

College campuses have spurred a lot of startups over the years.



Facebook famously started at Harvard, Google started at Stanford, and Snapchat was founded by Stanford frat guys.

Some programs, like the Thiel Foundation, encourage students to drop out of school to start a company.

But some students are sticking it out and building startups while enrolled in college.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.