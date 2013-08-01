These Are The Hottest Startups On College Campuses Right Now

College campuses have spurred a lot of startups over the years.
Facebook famously started at Harvard, Google started at Stanford, and Snapchat was founded by Stanford frat guys.
Some programs, like the Thiel Foundation, encourage students to drop out of school to start a company.
But some students are sticking it out and building startups while enrolled in college.
University of Southern California
GymFlow is part of USC's Viterbi Startup Garage. It helps people determine before they show up to the gym just how crowded it will be.
It works by tapping into gym's IT centre to provide real-time traffic data. GymFlow also uses that information to predict how crowded the gym will be in the future.
University of Southern California
Planana aims to make events flake-proof. It provides event organisers with a flake rating so they can better gauge just how many people are actually going to show up.
Fei Xiao and Anna Sergeeva founded the company trueRSVP in 2011. Planana is a spin off that offers of variety of other services to event planners.
Planana's clients include Saks Fifth Avenue, AlwaysOn, and DEMO.
University of Michigan
Carolyn Yarina founded startup CentriCycle to make medical tests possible in the developing world.
She's created a manually powered and sustainable centrifuge so health workers can prepare bodily fluids for diagnostic tests.
Sepono makes it easy to find and book appointments for spas, massage services, housekeeping, and more within 30 minutes to an hour.
For now, the service is only available in Cambridge, Mass., and offers access to about 1,400 spas.
University of Pennsylvania
Wesley Zhao founded FamilyLeaf for families to swap photos and stories with loved ones. It aims to be a safe, private place for families.
Zhao took a leave of absence after his freshman year to dedicate all of his time to Family Leaf.
Lucas Duplan started mobile payments startup Clinkle while studying computer science at Stanford.
Last month, Clinkle raised a $25 million seed round -- the largest in Silicon Valley history.
When he was 19, he started gathering up a group of Stanford undergraduate and graduate students to work on the company. Some have since taken leaves of absence, but Duplan was able to graduate a year early so he could work on Clinkle full-time.
SleepBot started at NYU but has since evolved into a full-fledged business.
In 2012, SleepBot won NYU Entrepreneurs Challenge and walked away with $200,000.
We've actually been using it for the last couple of weeks, and realised a few disturbing things about my sleep.
MIT
Delian Asparouhov recently dropped out of MIT to become a prestigious Thiel fellow and work on a health startup, but his co-founder is still enrolled at MIT.
Nightingale wants to help ensure patients don't forget to take their medication. It learns your lifestyle so it can provide patients with accurate, custom medication reminders.
Arizon State University
Gabrielle Palermo originally wanted to be a doctor, but decided that making medical care accessible would be a better way to spend her time.
G3Box creates cost-effective medical clinics out of recycled shipping containers. Since they're on wheels, they can easily be transported and deployed in rural areas without access to medical services.
Tufts University
Inspired by his own issues with stuttering while growing up, Jack McDermott decided to start a company to improve speech therapy.
Balbus Speech is the maker behind app Speech4Good. The app uses delayed auditory feedback to help people play back speech therapy exercises.
McGill University
Hypejar is a crowdsourced platform for discovering new products and receiving notifications of future product releases. It essentially forecasts demand for upcoming products. Hypejar was recently named McGill University's top startup of 2013.
It's been in beta mode for last couple of months and publicly launched a couple of weeks ago.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.