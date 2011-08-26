DEATH PENALTY FOR MIAMI? Here's How The NCAA Dealt With Other Corrupt College Sports Programs

When the sordid details of Nevin Shapiro‘s relationships with past and present members of the University of Miami’s football team came out, an obvious question arose.
How will the NCAA respond?
With terms like “death penalty” being thrown around, history can give us some idea of what the NCAA might do.
Backstory: Wildcat basketball players were arrested as part of a point shaving scandal during the 1948 season. Alex Groza, Ralph Beard, and Dale Barnstable pleaded guilty to accepting $1,500 in bribes for shaving points in an NIT game against Loyola-Chicago.
Penalty: The NCAA placed Kentucky's entire athletic program on probation the following year and banned the school from postseason play. The NCAA took it a step further by pressuring schools against scheduling the Wildcats, in effect cancelling their season and levying the vaunted 'death penalty' for the first time.
Improper benefits for standout University of Southern California players leads to vacated championship (2010)
