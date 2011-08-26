DEATH PENALTY FOR MIAMI? Here's How The NCAA Dealt With Other Corrupt College Sports Programs

When the sordid details of Nevin Shapiro‘s relationships with past and present members of the University of Miami’s football team came out, an obvious question arose.



How will the NCAA respond?

With terms like “death penalty” being thrown around, history can give us some idea of what the NCAA might do.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.