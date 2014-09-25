Chart Shows How Little Of College Sports Revenues Goes To The Athletes

In 2013, the top ten schools in college sports generated an average of $US117.7 million revenue from their athletic department. The chart below shows just how little of that money goes back to the athletes.

According to data collected by USAToday.com, the schools with that make the most money in college sports spent an average of just $US12.0 million (10.2%) on scholarships last year. Meanwhile, the largest slice of the pie, $US42.0 million (35.7%), goes to pay the coaches and staff members.

Also keep in mind that not all athletes are on full scholarships.

In addition to paying coaches and staff 3.5 times the total value of scholarships, schools also spent on average more than twice as much on new buildings and maintenance of old buildings ($24.9 million).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.