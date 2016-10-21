The average college football team makes more money than the next 25 college sports combined

College sports means big-time money for many of the top schools. Texas A&M recently topped the list of the schools that make the most money off of college sports, taking in more than $190 million annually.

The chart below shows how much money the average Division 1-A school makes in various sports. To nobody’s surprise, football is the sport that is most responsible for that revenue. For example, at the University of Texas, of their $184 in athletic department revenue, the football team is directly responsible for $121 million.

However, the gap between football and the rest of the sports is jarring. While the average school generates nearly $30 million in football revenue, the next 25 sports combined (min. 10 schools with that sport) generate less than $25 million combined.

