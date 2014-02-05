College Students Have Invented Snow Beer Pong, The Only Way To Spend Your Snow Day This Winter

Snow days in college are great. Classes are cancelled, you get to sleep in, and it feels like all your responsibilities just melt away.

The best part, though, is being able to take advantage of traditional wintertime activities, like snowball fights and sledding. However, college students at some of the biggest party schools in the country have discovered a much better way to spend your snow day — snow beer pong.

If you can brave the weather, this ingenious method of beer pong keeps your beer cold and allows you play wherever you can build a table.

West Virginia University students really got into it:









What college students do on a snow day. pic.twitter.com/0fijKsZqdK

— Andy Fairchild (@Fairchild1031) February 3, 2014

This is how you “snow day” in Morgantown… pic.twitter.com/0t1PNhU21h

— Courtney Martin (@courtreneemarti) February 4, 2014

Snow pong , 721 treating this snow day the right way #wvustyle #721 pic.twitter.com/CyynjVp5z7

— Shawn Murtha (@ShawnMurtha36) February 3, 2014

As did these students at Ball State University:



