America's Best Colleges

Business Insider’s exclusive ranking of the top colleges in America:

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

2. Stanford University

3. Harvard University

4. Yale University

5. Princeton University

6. California Institute of Technology

7. Columbia University

8. Dartmouth College

9. University of Pennsylvania

10. Cornell University

11. University of Chicago

12. University of California–Berkeley

13. Brown University

14. Johns Hopkins University

15. Duke University

16. Carnegie Mellon University

17. United States Naval Academy

18. Northwestern University

19. United States Military Academy

20. Georgetown University

21. Williams College

22. University of Virginia

23. Amherst College

24. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

25. New York University

26. University of Notre Dame

27. University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill

28. Swarthmore College

29. Rice University

30. Vanderbilt University

31. University of California–Los Angeles

32. Emory University

33. Washington University in St. Louis

34. Middlebury College

35. Wellesley College

36. Tufts University

37. Rensselaer Polytech Institute

38. University of Texas–Austin

39. Boston College

40. Harvey Mudd College

41. Wesleyan University

42. Georgia Institute of Technology

43. College of William and Mary

44. Vassar College

45. University of Wisconsin–Madison

46. George Washington University

47. Bowdoin College

48. Colgate University

49. University of Southern California

50. Wake Forest University

See also:

All profiles >

Methodology >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.