College Radio Station Is Only One Willing To Broadcast NY Islanders Games

The New York Islanders are on the verge of inking a radio contract with Radio Hofstra University, an independent, student-run station on Hofstra’s campus, blogger Chris Botta reported.



Though they might hire at least one professional–probably a play-by-play guy–most of the other production and voice work will be handled by School of Communications students.

Considering their crosstown rivals, the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils, have radio broadcasts on ESPN Radio and CBS-owned WFAN, respectively, this is a pretty embarrassing situation for the Islanders.

It’s just one more reason the Islanders need to take the first train out of Long Island. Their home ice, the Nassau Coliseum (or “Mausoleum” to some), is the worst venue in professional sports and they don’t come close to filling it on a nightly basis. Their owner, CA Technologies founder Charles Wang, has repeatedly tried to build a shiny new stadium on the Island, and keeps getting turned down. As of late last year, his ambitious project, which called for new hotels, office space, and restaurants, was squashed altogether.

Now he’s trying to sell. It’s a pretty precipitous drop for a once proud franchise that captured four consecutive Stanley Cups in the early 1980s.

