Professors Get Paid $27,000 Less In East-South-Central U.S. Than In New England

Faculty members in New England rake in nearly $27,000 more than their colleagues in East South Central U.S.



The Chronicle of Higher Education compiled average faculty salaries for every region in the United States. Perhaps not surprisingly, the area with one of the highest costs of living paid its professors the most, with faculty members earning $95,809.

The East South Central area of the country — Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee — paid its faculty members the least. Higher education professionals earned, on average, $69,303.

The Chronicle culled data for full-time instructional staff members from 1,319 institutions. It didn’t include data from medical schools.

Salaries for the rest of the country fell in the $70,000 and $80,000 range. Professors in the Pacific region, which includes Guam, earned $89,523, while their counterparts in the South Atlantic, which includes the District of Columbia, earned $77,736.

Faculty pay by region

Photo: The Chronicle of Higher Education

