The 15 College Majors With The Lowest Starting Salaries

Jacquelyn Smith

Here’s one tip to remember when choosing a college major: Passion should always trump paycheck.

That’s especially important to keep in mind if you’re interested in working with children, since college majors like elementary education and child development have some of the lowest starting salaries.

Payscale, the creator of the world’s largest compensation database, recently looked at the starting pay for millions of professionals and sorted the results by college major to find who earns the least right out of school.

1. Early Childhood Education

Median starting pay: $US29,700

Median mid-career pay: $US38,000

% change from starting to mid-career: +27.9%

3. Culinary Arts

Median starting pay: $US31,900

Median mid-career pay: $US50,800

% change from starting to mid-career: +59.2%

4. Child Development

Median starting pay: $US32,200

Median mid-career pay: $US36,400

% change from starting to mid-career: +13.0%

5. Early Childhood and Elementary Education

Median starting pay: $US32,300

Median mid-career pay: $US40,400

% change from starting to mid-career: +25.1%

8. Elementary Education (tie)

Median starting pay: $US33,600

Median mid-career pay: $US45,500

% change from starting to mid-career: +35.4%

13. Special Education (tie)

Median starting pay: $US34,500

Median mid-career pay: $US46,800

% change from starting to mid-career: +35.7%

