The 15 College Majors With The Lowest Starting Salaries

Here’s one tip to remember when choosing a college major: Passion should always trump paycheck.
That’s especially important to keep in mind if you’re interested in working with children, since college majors like elementary education and child development have some of the lowest starting salaries.
Payscale, the creator of the world’s largest compensation database, recently looked at the starting pay for millions of professionals and sorted the results by college major to find who earns the least right out of school.
Median starting pay: $US29,700
Median mid-career pay: $US38,000
% change from starting to mid-career: +27.9%
Median starting pay: $US32,200
Median mid-career pay: $US36,400
% change from starting to mid-career: +13.0%
Median starting pay: $US32,300
Median mid-career pay: $US40,400
% change from starting to mid-career: +25.1%
Median starting pay: $US33,600
Median mid-career pay: $US45,500
% change from starting to mid-career: +35.4%
