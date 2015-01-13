The 15 College Majors With The Lowest Starting Salaries

Here’s one tip to remember when choosing a college major: Passion should always trump paycheck.

That’s especially important to keep in mind if you’re interested in working with children, since college majors like elementary education and child development have some of the lowest starting salaries.

Payscale, the creator of the world’s largest compensation database, recently looked at the starting pay for millions of professionals and sorted the results by college major to find who earns the least right out of school.

1. Early Childhood Education Median starting pay: $US29,700 Median mid-career pay: $US38,000 % change from starting to mid-career: +27.9% 3. Culinary Arts Median starting pay: $US31,900 Median mid-career pay: $US50,800 % change from starting to mid-career: +59.2% 4. Child Development Median starting pay: $US32,200 Median mid-career pay: $US36,400 % change from starting to mid-career: +13.0% 5. Early Childhood and Elementary Education Median starting pay: $US32,300 Median mid-career pay: $US40,400 % change from starting to mid-career: +25.1% 8. Elementary Education (tie) Median starting pay: $US33,600 Median mid-career pay: $US45,500 % change from starting to mid-career: +35.4% 13. Special Education (tie) Median starting pay: $US34,500 Median mid-career pay: $US46,800 % change from starting to mid-career: +35.7%

