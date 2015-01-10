The 15 College Majors With The Highest Starting Salaries

Salary potential shouldn’t be the sole thing that attracts you to a major in college; things like passion, interest, and aptitude should also be considered. But it’s still nice to know which degrees pay off the fastest.

Payscale, the creator of the world’s largest compensation database, recently looked at the starting pay for millions of professionals and sorted the results by college major.

5. Computer Science & Engineering Median starting pay: $US66,700 Median mid-career pay: $US112,600 % change from starting to mid-career: +69% 14. Software Engineering Median starting pay: $US61,700 Median mid-career pay: $US99,800 % change from starting to mid-career: +62%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.