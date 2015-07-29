22 college majors with the highest starting salaries

Jacquelyn Smith

Salary potential shouldn’t be the sole thing that attracts you to a major in college — things like passion, interest, and aptitude should
also be considered. But it’s still nice to know which degrees pay off the fastest (and we can’t blame you for being drawn to those).

Payscale, the creator of the world’s largest compensation database, recently looked at the starting pay for millions of professionals and sorted the results by college major.

Here are the top 22:

22. Business and Information Technology

Median starting pay: $US56,900

Median mid-career pay: $US99,100

% change from starting to mid-career: +74%

21. Architectural Engineering

Median starting pay: $US57,000

Median mid-career pay: $US90,400

% change from starting to mid-career: +59%

20. Physics

Median starting pay: $US57,200

Median mid-career pay: $US105,100

% change from starting to mid-career: +85%

19. Electrical Engineering Technology

Median starting pay: $US58,900

Median mid-career pay: $US88,200

% change from starting to mid-career: +50%

18. Biomedical Engineering

Median starting pay: $US59,600

Median mid-career pay: $US92,200

% change from starting to mid-career: +55%

17. Business Information Systems

Median starting pay: $US59,800

Median mid-career pay: $US85,100

% change from starting to mid-career: +42%

16. Actuarial Mathematics

Median starting pay: $US60,800

Median mid-career pay: $US119,600

% change from starting to mid-career: +97

14. Software Engineering

Median starting pay: $US61,700

Median mid-career pay: $US99,800

% change from starting to mid-career: +62%

5. Computer Science and Engineering

Median starting pay: $US66,700

Median mid-career pay: $US112,600

% change from starting to mid-career: +69%

