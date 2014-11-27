The 20 College Majors That Lead To The Most Satisfying Careers

Grant Halverson/Getty Images Teaching careers are rich in meaning, the data says.

Though many college students choose their major based on how much money they will be able to earn in the real world, it’s important to consider whether your future job will be one you feel good about doing.

The salary information website PayScale.com decided to figure out which majors lead to the most emotionally fulfilling careers.

To do this, PayScale used data people submitted about their jobs, and ranked 207 college majors based on what percentage of degree-holders responded “yes” or “very much so” to the question, “Does your work make the world a better place?”

In several instances where two majors had the same percentage of “meaningful” responses, we gave deference to the major that had a higher starting salary.

Many of them are the “helping professions,” as you’ll see.

