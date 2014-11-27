The 20 College Majors That Lead To The Most Satisfying Careers

Though many college students choose their major based on how much money they will be able to earn in the real world, it’s important to consider whether your future job will be one you feel good about doing.
The salary information website PayScale.com decided to figure out which majors lead to the most emotionally fulfilling careers.
To do this, PayScale used data people submitted about their jobs, and ranked 207 college majors based on what percentage of degree-holders responded “yes” or “very much so” to the question, “Does your work make the world a better place?”
In several instances where two majors had the same percentage of “meaningful” responses, we gave deference to the major that had a higher starting salary.
Many of them are the “helping professions,” as you’ll see.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 71%
Average starting salary: $US67,000
Average mid-career salary: $US118,800
Potential careers: Nuclear engineer, director of engineering, engineering technician.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 73%
Average starting salary: $US44,000
Average mid-career salary: $US59,100
Potential careers: Certified dietary manager, high school teacher, social work coordinator.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 75%
Average starting salary: $US36,800
Average mid-career salary: $US51,600
Potential careers: Teacher, doctor, clergy.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 75%
Average starting salary: $US32,300
Average mid-career salary: $US40,400
Potential careers: Elementary school teacher.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 75%
Average starting salary: $US33,800
Average mid-career salary: $US41,300
Potential careers: Sociologist, career counselor, health care assistant.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 76%
Average starting salary: $US34,900
Average mid-career salary: $US48,500
Potential careers: Teacher, doctor, clergy.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 77%
Average starting salary: $US34,500
Average mid-career salary: $US46,900
Potential careers: Therapeutic recreation specialist, recreation director, recreation coordinator.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 78%
Average starting salary: $US47,800
Average mid-career salary: $US60,200
Potential careers: Information technology manager, medical assistant.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 78%
Average starting salary: $US37,300
Average mid-career salary: $US62,700
Potential careers: Trainer, physical therapist.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 78%
Average starting salary: $US29,700
Average mid-career salary: $US38,000
Potential careers: Early childhood educator, special education teacher.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 78%
Average starting salary: $US35,000
Average mid-career salary: $US45,900
Potential careers: Training manager, physical trainer.
Grads who find their job meaningful: 80%
Average starting salary: $US32,200
Average mid-career salary: $US36,400
Potential careers: Teacher, counselor.
