The 25 college majors that will lead to the lowest-paying jobs

Christopher Furlong/Getty Early childhood education majors earn $US39,000 a year on average.

Before declaring your major, make sure you’re passionate about the subject you decide on, particularly if you’re considering working with children.

Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce found in their recent report, “The Economic Value of College Majors,” that education majors are paid the least, specifically those specializing in early childhood education, who earn a median annual salary of $US39,000.

While the paychecks are not particularly enticing, people in education find a high level of meaning from their jobs, and the satisfaction from helping others tends to outweigh the lack of pay growth.

The education field is also unique in that it provides job security. “It’s high security but low wages,” Anthony Carnevale, director of the Center on Education and the Workforce tells us. “So you have to ask yourself what you value — security or wages?”

Human services and community organisation ranked second lowest, with a median annual paycheck of $US41,000.

Choosing majors is not just about the dollars and pennies — it involves your interests and values — but it can be helpful know the facts and figures in order to make an informed decision.

Here is the full list of the lowest-paying college majors:

