College Kid Says All His Friends Use GroupMe, An App Most People Haven't Thought About In Years

Last year GroupMe owned SXSW.

This morning, I was polling college students about what apps are on their phone. According to one Fred Wilson knows, they use Twitter, Instagram, Cinemagram, Foursquare iMessage, Snapchat and Facebook.The students I asked responded a little differently.



From a sophomore girl at Tennessee who has an iPhone 4S (full disclosure, she’s my cousin):

” I mainly use Facebook and iMessage but a bunch of my friends use Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.” She has a Snapchat account.”

Unlike Wilson’s subject, she had never heard of Cinemagram, an app for creating animated GIFs.

From a senior guy at Notre Dame who owns an Android runs one of the school’s social media accounts:

“I personally only use Facebook and Twitter. But plenty use Instagram obviously. Not too many Foursquare but I’ve seen it on occasion.”

He said he had never heard of Cinemagram either. Then he added something else.

“We all use GroupMe though.”

Yes, GroupMe, the group messaging app that was acquired by Skype just one year after launch for about $85 million. Apparently it’s as alive on some college campuses as it as at South by Southwest. Although my cousin has never heard of it. That could be the age difference; she was in high school when GroupMe was all the rage.

