Meet The College Kid Who Sold Her Spot In The iPad 2 Line For $900

College student Amanda Foote was the first person in line for the iPad 2 at the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York. She got there on Wednesday at 5 pm.



Earlier today, however, she sold her coveted spot to app developer Hazem Sayed for a cool $900. She came into the ordeal open to selling her spot, and Sayed made the best offer.

So, what will Amanda Foote do with her $900? “I think I’m gonna go see Lady Gaga in concert.”

Find out more about Amanda Foote’s ordeal in the video below…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s Hazem Sayed’s side of the story…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.