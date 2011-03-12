Meet The College Kid Who Sold Her Spot In The iPad 2 Line For $900

College student Amanda Foote was the first person in line for the iPad 2 at the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York. She got there on Wednesday at 5 pm.
Earlier today, however, she sold her coveted spot to app developer Hazem Sayed for a cool $900. She came into the ordeal open to selling her spot, and Sayed made the best offer.
So, what will Amanda Foote do with her $900? “I think I’m gonna go see Lady Gaga in concert.”
Find out more about Amanda Foote’s ordeal in the video below…
And here’s Hazem Sayed’s side of the story…
