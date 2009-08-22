Facebook's New Twitter Feature Built By College Intern

Facebook’s new feature that lets users update their Twitter accounts via their Facebook pages is a small, but important, development for the company.

So who built it? Not one of the company’s prized engineers with a Google pedigree, or anything like that. The work was done by Facebook college intern Michael Gummelt, a junior at Stanford University. Here is an excerpt from the Facebook blog, written by Gummelt:

“I was able to build this new feature from start to finish as a summer engineering intern. Next month I’ll head back to school, but I’m excited to see my work here live on through all of the people who now will both share on Facebook and tweet on Twitter right from their Facebook Pages.”

Cool!

We’re impressed that Facebook was able to build such an important product on the heels of an employee they probably didn’t pay much. (Way to look after those profit margins.)

And the feature itself is a smart move by the company as it continues to take on the rapidly growing startup in the battle to lead the “real-time” Web. If users can update their Twitter streams by going to Facebook instead of Twitter, that is a big win for Facebook.

