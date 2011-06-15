Two Startup Guys Corner A VC In The Bathroom

Photo: College humour

CollegeHumor has released its second amusing instalment of “Start Up Guys.” In case you missed the first, here’s the gist:Two cocky entrepreneurs walk in for a meeting, throw around a ton of buzz words, and have no idea what their vision for their startup is.



It makes us feel bad for VCs, who probably get this a lot.

In this second video, the startup guys corner the VC in a bathroom stall and talk about their Internet Week shenanigans.

If you want a laugh, take a look:



