College humour Dude Buys $2 Million Apartment, Talks About It

Another upside for working for Barry Diller: In addition to throwing parties with monkeys, you get to buy $2 million apartments. College humour co-founder Josh Abramson has bought a 1,529-square foot place for $1.975 million in the Village, and is sharing his decorating plans with the NY Observer:

He’s been working with the Park Avenue decorator David Howell as a consultant. “I hope that my decorations are a little less ‘design within reach,'” he wrote in an e-mail. Mr. Abramson said his sellers owned art like Peter Beard pieces, so he’s been spending time measuring up. “I got a David Hockney that I’m excited about. It’s an etching, and it’s sort of this cool very simple abstract thing.”

And he just bought a Steinway grand piano—”which is something I’ve wanted since I was 10 years old. That was sort of a prerequisite for any apartment: Making sure there was room for a grand piano.”

Josh’s pal/CH co-founder has purchased his own place as well, which he’s documented here.

