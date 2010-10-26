College Hockey Player Gets 100 Stitches After Being Slashed In The Neck By A Skate

Photo: Twitter/Justin Vaive

Miami RedHawks junior defenseman Will Weber was slashed in the neck by a wayward skate during a game on Saturday, opening up a gash that required 100 stitches to repair.According to teammate Justin Vaive who tweeted this photo of Weber, he received 100 stitches, 15 staples, and then enjoyed a nice triple meat burrito after leaving the hospital. (Via)



Oh, and his head is still (barely) attached to his body, so that’s a plus.

