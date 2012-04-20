Here's What Graduates Need To Do If They Want A Job After College

Photo: Tulane Public Relations via flickr

The job market doesn’t look so bad for those set to graduate in May. According to a report released by Challenger, grey & Christmas, the upcoming class of 2012 has a better chance of getting jobs after graduation compared to their peers in recent years.



But competition is still tough and if they want a job out of college, the report advised to dive into the job search immediately and refrain from setting too many limitations.

“Graduates should not confine their searches to a specific industry or occupation. The job market is not robust enough to provide the ideal job situation for every individual. It seldom is,” CEO John A. Challenger said. “Just because you studied accounting does not mean you have to work in an accounting firm. Look outside your comfort zone.

Although projections look decent right now, hiring was also strong in the early spring of 2011, but tapered off in the summer and fall, and this trend could repeat. To increase their chances of finding employment, graduates shouldn’t be too keen on working in specific cities, locations or types of firms since this can easily rule them out as candidates.

Furthermore, the report said that Gen Y had a more difficult time finding employment in the past because companies wanted “experienced people who [could] hit the ground running with little to no training,” but now as companies are faring better than they did before, employers are “thinking about the future and the need to replace an ageing workforce that will not continue to work forever.”

“The job market still has a long way to go before full recovery, but the good news is that young job seekers with four-year degrees are in growing demand,” Challenger said.

The most-sought after fields right now are accounting and finance, engineering, computer science, sales and marketing, education and social services. The company predicts that the hiring of college graduates will increase by 10 per cent compared to the previous year.

