Today's college graduate is expected to retire at age 75 -- here's how much you have to save to stop working sooner

Today’s recent college graduates probably feel like retirement is a long way off.

It might be even further away than they think.

A study from personal finance website NerdWallet found that between high levels of student debt, rising rents, and the distrust many young people display in the stock market, 2015 college graduates won’t have enough money saved to retire until age 75 — 13 years later than the current average retirement age of 62.

This estimate was made assuming a 23-year-old graduate would earn the current US median starting salary of $US45,478 and receive a 3% raise each year. It also used a 6% savings rate, a 6% return on investments, and a 50% employer-matched 401(k) up to 6%. (Read the full methodology.)

However, recent grads can change their projected fates. Below, NerdWallet mapped out how much workers need to save each year to get on — or ahead of — schedule.

