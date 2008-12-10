College Grad Thinks It's Pretty Ridiculous You Haven't Hired Her Yet

Reuters has a trend piece titled “Young graduates struggle for Silicon Valley jobs,” but really it’s about a recent San Jose State University graduate named Jillian Crawford who is sad because she can’t find a marketing gig in tech:



“I feel like I put in all the work (in school) to not have a job,” said Jillian Crawford, 25, who’s been looking for a marketing job with a tech company since she graduated with honours from San Jose State University in June.

Crawford has applied to about 25 marketing jobs without receiving much of a response from employers. She remains committed to finding a job in Silicon Valley and would be dismayed if she had to look elsewhere.

“I was thinking (it would take) maybe a couple weeks, maybe three weeks, before finding a job I was really interested in,” said Crawford. “I am completely still shocked at how long it’s taken.”

Three points.

Awww. Just 25 job applications? Pssh. Jillian should try breaking into journalism. Jillian clearly misunderstood the point of college. You don’t go to college to study hard and get rubber-stamped for a job. You go to learn. To grow. To get used of the idea of more school because there won’t be any jobs available after graduation anyway.

Because yeah, there aren’t any jobs. Especially right now. Reuters reports:

Americans between 20 and 29 years old have the highest unemployment rate of any age group.

The unemployment rate for Americans ages 25 to 29 years-old jumped to 7.3 per cent in November from 5 per cent a year earlier, while for Americans 20 to 24 it rose to 10.4 per cent from 7.7 per cent. The national unemployment rate is 6.7 per cent.

Unemployment among young adults usually spikes during bad times, according to Bureau of labour Statistics economist Amar Mann. Unemployment rates among 20- to 29-year-olds rose faster than older age groups during the two most recent U.S. recessions, in 1990 and 2001.

So what should young people eager to join the tech industry do? Go to graduate school. Or! Pretend you’re an aspiring actor and get a job a restaurant — preferably at a chain where they let you wear blue shirts and khakis (for practice).

“This is not the time that pride is going to stand in the way of your paycheck,” says Bay Area professional job advice-giver Kerry Kiley. “Sometimes you have to humble yourself.”

See Also:

Barry Diller Rips Media Companies For Layoffs

Photo: Egan Snow

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.