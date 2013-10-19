College Goalkeeper Scored One Of The Most Embarrassing Own Goals You Will Ever See

An own goal in soccer, where a player accidentally scores a goal for the other team, is always embarrassing. But a Fairfield University goalkeeper raised the bar on just how embarrassing an own goal can be.

In the 19th minute, a player for Iona took a shot from approximately 40 yards away that hit the crossbar and shot straight up into the air. Realising the ball was going to come down into the field of play, the keeper tried to leap up and grab the ball only to have it go through his arms and into the goal, much to the delight of the Iona players and fans…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.