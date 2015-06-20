These are the most bizarre messages college freshmen are posting on Facebook

Now that the typical school year is ending, many high school seniors are excited to be heading off to college — but they have still got a few more excruciating weeks left hanging out in their hometowns before school starts.

So what do they do in the meantime? They connect with their future classmates on Facebook — and they post some pretty embarrassing introductions, requests, and personal information.

Meeting your future college classmates on Facebook is a tradition that dates back to the days when Facebook was just for college students.

Now, joining your class’s Facebook group is sometimes the very first thing a high school senior does when they get their letter of admission.

Facebook groups allow a closed group of users to share messages, pictures, and articles with each other. For those unfamiliar with Facebook, picture an enhanced mass email chain.

Once the school year begins, these groups become an effective platform for spreading information about classes, gripping about the disrepair of dorms and promoting events. But before college actually starts for incoming Freshmen, these groups are just a mass of cringe-worthy introductions.

Members of the Class of 2019 are desperate to make a good first impression on their soon-to-be-classmates in these groups. But sometimes, their attempts can be awkward.

Business Insider gained access to the Class of 2019 groups for Penn State University, University of Massachusetts Amherst, the University of Miami, Roger Williams University and Georgetown University.

Check out a sampling of posts from the Class of 2019.

These groups are full of humblebrags and embarrassing bios.

Facebook

They’re also a place for students to wonder if they have chosen the right school.

Facebook

There is plenty of unnecessary information divulged.

The groups can sometimes be NSFW.

And some students are joining the groups even though they don’t even know where they will be in the fall.

Facebook

But mostly, students are just hoping to make friends by posting about what they’re into — and they will probably be in luck if their interests are as broad as these:

